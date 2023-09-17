Police Officer Killed In Anambra Road Accident

An officer of the Nigeria Police Force has been killed in a tragic road accident in Anambra State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed in a statement issued on Sunday, noting that the accident happened on Saturday, September 16.

Naija News understands that the victim, Anthony Ogbodo, was a Superintendent of Police.

“Ogbodo was killed in a tragic vehicular accident involving his motorcycle and a shuttle bus on Saturday, 16th September 2023.

“The driver of the shuttle bus who knocked down the officer had conveyed him to the hospital at Enugwu Ukwu before he gave up the ghost,” Ikenga, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said.

He said the driver has been arrested and taken into custody while the fatal accident is being investigated.

The police spokesman also debunked insinuations on social media attributing the death of the officer to different causes.

He added that the Anambra State Police Command is mourning the officer’s death, commiserating with the deceased’s family and loved ones on his tragic demise.

According to Ikenga, the Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, has assured that justice will be speedily dispensed in the case.

Meanwhile, there was tension in the Orile-Coker Aguda Local Council Development Area of Lagos State on Saturday after a fuel-laden tanker exploded.

Naija News learnt that the accident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at Doyin Bus Stop.

Reports revealed that the tanker had broken down in the area, and in the process of fixing it, the vehicle exploded, forcing pedestrians and motorists to scamper for safety.

Confirming the incident, an eyewitness, who identified himself as David Aloy, said the incident started around 8:30 p.m. as the rescue team battled to extinguish the raging fire.

“The gas tanker broke down in the area, and in the process of fixing it, all of a sudden, fire broke out, consuming the vehicle as passers-by ran in different directions into safety while some helped out in putting out the raging fire before the state fire and rescue service arrived at the scene,” Vanguard quoted the eyewitness saying.

Confirming the incident, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said no causality was recorded during the tragedy.