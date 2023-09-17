Tension As Fuel-Laden Tanker Explodes In Lagos

There was tension in the Orile-Coker Aguda Local Council Development Area of Lagos State on Saturday after a fuel-laden tanker exploded.

Naija News learnt that the accident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at Doyin Bus Stop.

Reports revealed that the tanker had broken down in the area, and in the process of fixing it, the vehicle exploded, forcing pedestrians and motorists to scamper for safety.

Confirming the incident, an eyewitness, who identified himself as David Aloy, said the incident started around 8:30 p.m. as the rescue team battled to extinguish the raging fire.

“The gas tanker broke down in the area, and in the process of fixing it, all of a sudden, fire broke out, consuming the vehicle as passers-by ran in different directions into safety while some helped out in putting out the raging fire before the state fire and rescue service arrived at the scene,” Vanguard quoted the eyewitness saying.

Confirming the incident, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said no causality was recorded during the tragedy.

Oke-Osanyintolu stated, “The Agency received a distress call around 08:30 pm regarding a fire outbreak at the above-mentioned location which prompted the immediate activation of the emergency response team and the Agency’s fire service to the scene of the incident.

“Eyewitnesses disclosed that a loaded gas tanker was gutted by fire.

“The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Fortunately, the incident involved no loss of life or casualties.

“Collaborative efforts to put out the inferno are ongoing by the agency’s response team, including Lagos State Fire Service, Federal Fire Service and the Police,” he added.