Imo: We Are Waiting For The D-Day – Uzodinma Boasts Ahead Of November 11 Election

All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the forthcoming governorship election in Imo State, Governor Hope Uzodinma, has said that the party and its supporters are set and only waiting for D-Day (election day).

Naija News reports that the incumbent governor said this on Saturday when the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, inaugurated the party’s campaign council for the November 11 governorship election in Imo.

Uzodinma described the APC in Imo as a movement and not a mere political party.

While urging residents of the state to line up behind the party in the coming poll, Uzodinma, who is seeking re-election, thanked President Bola Tinubu for approving his candidacy as well as the national leadership of the APC, for all their support, particularly for all the appointments they gave to Imo.

He said: “APC is a party to beat because, from all indications, the APC is the only party in Imo that is properly positioned and ready for the November election.

“No doubt my people are very confident and waiting for the D-Day. So what is already known will be made formal.

“We have embarked on reconciliation. All the leaders and members of our great party who had suffered one grievance or the other, we have opened the doors.

“Of late, not only have many of them come back to join the party, but we have also witnessed massive defections from other political parties.

“As I speak to you, for the majority of the opposition political parties in Imo state, their party structures and the majority of their leaderships have joined the APC.”

Speaking earlier, Ganduje, while inaugurating the campaign council, advised Imo people on the need for Governor Hope Uzodinma’s reelection to consummate the future development trajectory.

He noted that President Tinubu’s choice of the Governor of Cross River, Sen. Bassey Otu, to lead the campaign council spoke volumes of the seriousness the President attaches to the election.

He advised Imo people to take advantage of Uzodinma’s goodwill that cuts across ethnic divides and his wisdom, to secure the future development of the State.

“Gov. Uzodinma is a loving, intelligent, dexterous, and cooperative gentleman to the President and APC in general and President Tinubu has promised to do everything in his power to move Imo to the next level,” he said.

Also speaking, Otu said they “only came to reemphasize the reelection of Gov. Uzodimma by saying Yes! Yes! Yes!”

He thanked the Imo people for their performance in the last general elections, where they massively voted for the APC.