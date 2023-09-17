BBNaija ‘All-Stars’: Alex, Neo, Omashola Evicted From Big Brother House

Big Brother Naija ‘All-Stars’ housemates, Alex Unusual, Neo, and Omoshola have been evicted from the Biggie house as the show gradually ends.

Naija News reports that the housemates were evicted on Sunday during the live show by the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Recall that Omashola came into the house as a guest alongside Lucy, Prince and Kim Oprah.

Omashola, fondly called Sholzy, brought vibes and entertainment while in the Biggie house, and some viewers would miss his hilarious dairy session.

Meanwhile, veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has slammed Big Brother Naija ‘All-Stars’ Housemates for failing basic education questions during a task.

Naija News reports that Biggie organised a quiz task for the housemates on Friday night and was anchored by Venita, asking them simple questions they ought to know, but they failed.

Alex, Cross, Mercy Eke, Adekunle, Ceec, Sholzy and others were dragged online for their incorrect responses to the questions.

Reacting to the video, Kanayo called out the show’s organisers for wasting N120 million on the housemates, whom he described as incorrect people, instead of channelling such finance into educational programs.