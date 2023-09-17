‘Wasted 120 Million On Incorrect People’ – Kanayo O. Kanayo Blasts BBNaija Housemates For Failing Basic Education Questions

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has slammed Big Brother Naija ‘All-Stars’ Housemates, for failing basic education questions during a task.

Naija News reports that Biggie organised a quiz task for the housemates on Friday night and was anchored by Venita, asking them simple questions they ought to know, but they failed.

Alex, Cross, Mercy Eke, Adekunle, Ceec, Sholzy and others were dragged online for their incorrect responses to the questions.

Reacting to the video, Kanayo called out the show’s organisers for wasting N120 million on the housemates, whom he described as incorrect people, instead of channelling such finance into educational programs.

He wrote: “A wasted 120m on INCORRECT PEOPLE who are only correct with their bum bum. Money that should have been channelled to a CORRECT educational program. #bbnaija”

Meanwhile, former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars housemate, Doyinsola David also known as Doyin, has expressed disappointment towards Nigerians over her eviction from the show.

Naija News reports that the reality star, during an interview with Ebuka on Monday, said that she should still be in the game, but Nigerians disappointed her.

Recall that Doyin was evicted on Sunday, September 10, for having the least votes among the housemates nominated for eviction.

She complained to Whitemoney about how she felt betrayed by Angel, who nominated her for eviction after saying she would not.