Arsenal Grab Three Point At Everton, Ends Six-Year ‘Curse’

Arsenal beat Everton on Sunday (today) to grab three more points in the ongoing English Premier League campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s side victory today earned the Gunners their first win at Goodison Park since 2017, thanks to Belgian forward, Leandro Trossard, who scored in the 69th minute of the match.

Naija News understands that the visiting team were not at their best when the game started but they eventually joined the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham with 13 points after four wins in five games.

Arsenal has not lost any match in the ongoing campaign. The Gunners only shared points from a draw.

Naija News learnt that Arteta had warned his players they would only end their Everton curse if they are willing to put their bodies on the line and they rose to that challenge.

Again, thanks to Trossard’s goal which lifted the unbeaten north Londoners into fourth place, two points behind leaders Manchester City as they aim to avenge last season’s late collapse in the title race.

Everton on the other hand, remain in the relegation zone as they face up to another relegation battle after narrowly beating the drop in the last two seasons.