“What Is The Value Of Human Life In Nigeria?” – Actress Njoku Demands Justice For Mohbad

Nollywood actress, Mary Remmy Njoku has demanded justice for late Nigerian singer, Mohbad.

The thespian, in an Instagram post on Saturday , while weighing in on the controversies surrounding his death, queried the government over the value of human life in the country.

Mary, who noted that she wasn’t a fan of the singer when the deceased singer was alive, said that songs and videos of him circulating on social media moved her to tears.

Demanding justice for the lad, she wrote: “Never really been a huge follower of Malians, thought the songs were ‘too much” for me. So, never heard of this young talent. But listening to his songs last night and watching these videos circulating the internet is tear jerking. Makes me wonder, what really is the value of a human life in Nigeria? Haba.”

Mohbad died on Tuesday and was immediately buried in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The ‘Feel Good’ singer had a son with his longtime girlfriend Omowunmi.

Mohbad is best known for his hit singles ‘Ponmo’, ‘Feel Good’, and ‘KPK (Ko Por Ke)’ with Rexxie.

He was nominated for Best Street Hip-Hop Artiste at the recently held 16th Headies Awards for his song ‘Peace’.