“We Don’t Want Propaganda, Lies” – Atiku’s Aide Reacts As Tinubu Set To Attend UNGA In New York

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daniel Bwala, has reacted to the planned attendance of President Bola Tinubu at the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 78) in New York, the United States of America.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian president is expected to attend the UN event and hold bilateral talks as well as some business meetings with the US President, Joe Biden.

The President, who will depart Abuja to attend the UNGA in New York on Sunday, will also hold talks with his Brazilian counterpart, Lula Silva, among other world leaders.

In a post via his verified X handle on Saturday, Bwala said the PDP is glad to have exposed the falsehood and propaganda about the Dubai trip and the lifting of visa and travel restrictions.

He said the opposition party do not want propaganda, lies and falsehood, saying that the PDP hopes that the United Nations trip would bring good things to Nigeria.

Bwala added that the opposition party does not want to be hoodwinked or deceived that photo-ops and handshakes would translate to foreign investments, noting that Nigerians want evidence-based reports or statements.

He wrote: We are glad, as the main opposition party, that we have exposed the governing party’s falsehood and propaganda about the Dubai trip and the lifting of visa and travel restrictions. Nigerians want truth and honesty.

“Now we do hope that the United Nations trip would bring good things to Nigeria. What we do not want is propaganda, lies and falsehood.

“We know there would be a lot of photo-ops and handshakes, but we do not want to be hoodwinked or deceived that photo-ops and handshakes would translate to foreign investments. We want evidence-based reports or statements.

“All the members of the press corp accompanying Mr. President, please, we want video recording of any sidelines and bilateral or unilateral talks. We want to see and hear the investors talking and calling the billions of dollars, please.”