Cristiano Ronaldo Sues Juventus For Unpaid Entitlements

Cristiano Ronaldo of Saudi Pro League club, Al Nassr, has reportedly dragged Italian Serie A club, Juventus to court.

Italian publication, La Gazzetta dello Sport, reported that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner had to take Juventus to court over unpaid entitlements.

Recall Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus on July 10, 2018, for a transfer fee worth €117 million. He left the club and returned to Manchester United for a transfer fee worth €17 million on August 31, 2021. He is now playing for the Saudi Pro League club, Al Nassr.

Before he left Juventus, Ronaldo scored 101 goals and provided 22 assists in 134 games in all competitions. He helped the Italian team to win two Serie A titles, one Italian Cup, and two Italian Super Cups before he exited the club.

While the COVID pandemic was in its early phases between 2019 and early 2020, Juventus allegedly agreed to pay Ronaldo about €19.9 million net for agreeing to forgo part of his wages.

Reports claimed that even though Ronaldo agreed to forgo part of his wages, the Italian Serie A giants failed to keep their side of the bargain which the 38-year-old Portuguese icon is trying to push for through a legal suit.

These delayed wages are part of the now-famous “salary maneuvers” by Juventus that are the focus of the ongoing Prisma legal case.

After requesting the necessary documentation from the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Turin, Ronaldo decided to sue Juventus, causing much more damage to the club’s already threatened reputation.

Recall that Leonardo Bonucci has also sued the club, claiming damages after being unexpectedly fired from Massimiliano Allegri’s squad.

Paulo Dybala and Juventus, on the other hand, have reached an agreement regarding the nearly €3 million he was owed. After their original verbal agreement, he filed a lawsuit claiming damages for the failure to renew his contract, which he has now dropped.