Leonardo Bonucci To Take Juventus To Court

Juventus legend, Leonardo Bonucci has decided to take legal action against the club for how they treated him in his last days at the club.

Leonardo Bonucci first joined Juventus on July 1, 2010, from Bari for a transfer fee worth €15.50 million. He stayed at the Italian giants for seven years before he decided to join another Italian giants, AC Milan in 2017 for a transfer fee worth €42 million.

A year later, he returned to Juventus for a transfer fee worth €35 million. He Stayed at the Turin-based club for about 5 years before things turned sour for him.

Before then, the 36-year-old veteran center-back made 502 appearances in which he scored 37 goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions for Juventus.

Leonardo Bonucci helped Juventus to win 8 Serie A titles, four League Cups, and five Super Cups.

Despite all these, things became so bad for the veteran Italy international that Juventus left him out of the first-team squad in June 2023. Hence, he wasn’t given access to play nor train with the first team.

Because he wasn’t given a room at the club, he agreed to terminate his contract with Juventus and join the German Bundesliga club Union Berlin on September 1, 2023.

In agitation to how he unceremoniously left the club, Leonardo Bonucci is taking legal action against Juventus for the “lack of adequate training & preparation conditions available to him” from June until when he finally left the club.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bonucci believes he was suffering damage to his professional and image nature this summer.

Any gains he makes from the case, the footballer intends to donate to charity to support families of children hospitalized in pediatric neurosurgery in Turin, Italy.