You Are A Pack Of Self-serving Individuals Desperate For Power – APC Knocks PDP

Plateau state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it will not be moved by the wailings of their Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterparts over their losses at the National Assembly elections petitions tribunal sitting in Jos.

Naija News recalls that no fewer than four PDP national Assembly members have lost their seats to APC and Labour Party in the state.

Speaking to newsmen on Friday in Jos, APC State Publicity Secretary, Sylvanus Namang said that the PDP were making reckless allegations in a bid to whip up ill-motivated sentiments against Judges of the Election Petitions Tribunal in the State.

Namang claimed that some APC leaders are being given bad names by the PDP so they can tarnish their image.

He lamented that the PDP desperation for power has reached a high pitch, whilst also describing their allegations as feeble bravados and vituperations.

The statement said, “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Plateau State Chapter has been drawn to some reckless press statements by the Plateau State Chapter of the PDP and obviously State-sponsored protests aimed at distracting and diverting attention by whipping up ill-motivated sentiments against Judges of the Election Petitions Tribunal in the State.

“That these are coming in the wake of the fair, firm and just pronouncements of the First Tribunal, which declared some APC and LP National Assembly candidates victorious, smacks of sheer mischief and blackmail.

“We are thus compelled, as bona fide citizens of Plateau State, to react to these spurious allegations and feeble bravados and vituperations by a pack of self-serving individuals and groups whose desperation for power has reached high pitch.

“We cannot shy away from reacting to the unfolding political developments in view of the fact that some leaders of our Party are being blackmailed as a deliberate means of giving a dog a bad name in order to hang it.

“We hasten to remark here that the unconscionable press statements and protests are regular pastime of these known enemies of peace and democracy in the State. On the whole, their premeditated and pre-emptive actions are a crass exhibition of unnecessary apprehension and prejudice!”