Sam Larry Accuses Mohbad Of Contract Breach, Defamation (Petition)

A copy of a counter petition filed on August 1, 2023, by music promoter, Sam Larry accusing late singer, Mohbad of contract breach has emerged.

According to Punch, the petition received and stamped by the Lagos Annex, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Alagbon, on August 7, 2023, was written through a law firm, Ibukun Olu-Jacobs & Co.

Sam Larry accused Mohbad of obtaining money under false pretence, breach of trust, character assassination, and giving false information to the police.

Mohbad had earlier filed a petition against Sam Larry accusing him of assault, which prompted the music promoter to file a counter-petition.

The petition read, “Petition against Promise Olamide (aka Mohbad) for obtaining money under false pretence, breach of trust, character assassination, and giving false information to the police: An urgent request to stop a manipulative criminal and to avert further damage to reputation.

“We refer to the above subject. We are counsel to Samlarry Elegushi (“Our Client”) on whose behalf and instruction we write this petition. Sometimes in February 2002, our client engaged the services of one Promise Oladimeji (aka Mohbad) to perform at his party in the United Arab Emirates between February 17 – 25, 2022, sequel to which Promise Oladimeji was paid as agreed, the sum of ₦2millions in addition to the purchase of Business Class return ticket, hotel accommodation bookings in Dubai, all totally not less than ₦7.5million. After collecting all the listed sums, Promise Oladimeji failed to attend and perform at the party as agreed, thereby occasioning a serious financial loss to our client and damage to his business and personal reputation due to the disappointing fans who left angrily after waiting for hours to enjoy the performance of the artist our client promised them.

“In early March 2022, our client reached out to Promise Oladimeji to demand a refund of the N7.5 million but the demand was rejected by Promise Oladimeji. When our client insisted on the refund, Promise Oladimeji resulted initially to abuse and insults and therouter to thereafter to threats of harm against our client. Any time our client runs into Promise Oladimeji at any event, he (Promise Olademeji) always ensures that our client is not left in any doubt of dire consequences that await him for daring to demand a refund of his money and expenses.

“The situation, however, took a dangerous turn when our client received an invitation dated July 10 2023 from FCIID Annex Lagos. When Our client honoured the invitation, it came as a rude shock to him that Promise Oladimeji had earlier petitioned the office of the AIG FCIID Annex, Alagbon, Lagos, on a series of fictitious, spurious and unfounded allegations including unlawful possession of firearms, threats to life, malicious damage, armed robbery and assault occasioning harm. In addition, Promise Oladeji alleged that on June 25 2023, our client in the company of other individuals while armed with guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons attacked him, dispossessed him of his valuables, damaged his recording equipment worth not less than ₦5million.”

Sam Larry’s lawyer who disclosed that his client was granted administrative bail by the police after making a statement added, “It is noteworthy that our client made his statement and narrated what actually transpired on the said date after which he was granted administrative bail. It is also noteworthy that aside from the facts, no single shred of evidence was provided by Promise Oladimeji to establish his spurious and unfounded allegations. Promise Oladinej had failed repeatedly to honour subsequent invitations by the FCIID while our client had always honoured the same.

“It is not in doubt, that the petition at the instance of Promise Oladimeji (aka. Mohbad) is but an intimidation to deter our client from recovering his hard-earned money and also to tarnish, damage and drag in the mud, the hard-earned reputation of our client built over the years.

“In view of the foregoing, we hereby humbly request the Assistant Inspector-General of Police FCID Annex, Alagbon, to as a matter of extreme urgency, cause a detailed, thorough, professional and unbiased investigation into all the issues and allegations as enumerated in order to unravel the truths and to ensure diligent prosecution of anyone found culpable. We look forward to your prompt response as always. Sincerely Yours.”

Naija News had earlier reported that Mohbad died on Tuesday and was buried in Ikorodu on Wednesday.

Following Mohbad’s death, Nigerians have questioned Sam Larry and popular singer, Naira Marley over the cause of the late singer’s death.