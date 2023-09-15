PHOTOS: See Devastating State Of Kebbi Power Transmission Substation After Fire Incident

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) transmission substation in Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State, now wears a devastating look following the fire incident that happened in the early hours of Friday.

Naija News reported earlier that the 330 kilovolt (kV) facility was gutted by fire on Friday, not long after the nation’s national electricity grid collapsed.

While confirming the inferno earlier, the spokesperson for the Kebbi State Police Command, Nafiu Abubakar, told Channels Television he was yet to receive a detailed report about the incident till the time of filing this report.

See photos from the scene of the incident below:

Meanwhile, power supply has been restored in Nigeria hours after a nationwide blackout following the collapse of the national grid on Thursday morning.

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company in a post on its X (formerly Twitter) handle disclosed that electricity has been restored.

The post reads: “Dear Valued Customer, Kindly be informed that the power supply has been restored from the grid. Thank you for your patience.”

Naija News reports that there had been a blackout in the country’s major cities and towns due to the grid failure on Thursday.

As of 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, five generating plants were on the grid. Afam VI had 0.70MW, Dadinkowa was generating 0.00MW, Ibom Power had 32.90MW, Jebba had 240MW, and Olorunsogo was on the grid with zero generation.

A report by The Guardian said the grid dropped to a meagre 273 megawatts of electricity in the early hours of Thursday.

According to the paper, the 273 megawatts are got from two out of the over 27 electricity generation.

A number of distribution companies confirmed to The Guardian that the grid went down at 00:41 AM, disclosing that most of their feeders were out.