Panic As 20-Storey Building Collapses In Delta State

A 20-storey building under construction reportedly collapsed in Asaba, the capital city of Delta State, on Thursday, causing panic in the area.

The said building was meant to be a hotel, Naija News learnt.

Reports made available to newsmen on Friday revealed that at least eight persons sustained varying degrees of injury in the tragic building collapse.

It was gathered that the affected structure is located right opposite Delta Mall. The collapse, however, happened just a space away from the venue where the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA) flagged off a two-day event in the state capital.

SaharaReporters quoted eyewitnesses as saying that workers were forced to scamper for their lives while residents and passersby gathered to watch the scenario on Thursday.

It was gathered that the construction of the multi-billion naira building commenced this year after an oil mogul, Gabriel Ogbechie, purchased and demolished the former South-Gate hotel situated on the land.

Reacting to the collapsed building shortly after the inspection of the property, the Delta State Commissioner for Urban Renewal, Michael Anoka, said the building collapsed as a result of a building defect, saying an investigation was still ongoing.

“The Ministry is still investigating. The government is already taking measures, and as you can see, the compound has been sealed. After our investigation, we will come up with a report of what happened here today. Everybody should be calm; the government has already started measures before this incident today. We are trying to put up a process that we will be able to avoid such situations,” Anoka reportedly told journalists.

Naija News learnt that the construction site has been sealed off, while the eight injured persons are said to be currently receiving treatment in the hospital.