Mohbad’s Fan Goes Spiritual, Invokes Ogun Against Naira Marley, Samlarry Others

A die-hard fan of Mohbad has prayed to ‘Ogun’ to strike dead all those involved in the death of the late singer.

Naija News reports that there have been controversies surrounding the death of the young rapper, Mohbad with top industry players such as, Naira Marley, Sam Larry fingered.

This comes after a video where Sam Larry, an ally to Naira Marley, and some others were seen harassing Mohbad on a music set.

The video saw a lot of aggrieved Nigerians invade the Instagram page of Sam Larry and Naira Marly for allegedly bullying and oppressing the late singer.

Larry has since deactivated his Instagram account following the torrents of cyber attacks received since the video emerged.

However, a trending video, shows the moment an Ogun worshipper who’s also a staunch fan of the late singer, took it upon himself to get justice for the deceased artist by taking an extra step of laying a huge curse on those involved in Mohbad’s death.

The fan also called on the gods to kill every one of them who was involved in the death of the late singer.

The singer was buried on Wednesday in Ikorodu.

