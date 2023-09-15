Mohbad’s Body May Be Exhumed For Investigation – Police

The spokesperson for the Lagos State Police command, Benjamin Hundeyin has said the body of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, may be exhumed to aid an investigation.

Naija News on Tuesday reported that Mohbad had his last breath and was buried the next day in the Ikorodu area of the State.

Hundeyin in an interview with media personality, Daddy Freeze said the command would leave no stone unturned in the course of investigating Mohbad’s death.

There has been controversy around the cause of his death with Nigerians pointing fingers at different persons.

The police spokesman said, “The Force PRO issued a statement this evening saying that investigation would commence. And that is what we are going to do. If need be, the body would be exhumed. It’s not too late. The body can be exhumed. An autopsy can be performed, and the [Force PRO’s] statement also states that people should bring whatever information they have to the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State.

“That is because we don’t want to do hierarchy anymore. Take it to Force headquarters, bring it to Lagos State command, it doesn’t matter. We are going to harmonise it within ourselves and ensure that justice is done.”