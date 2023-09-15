Mohbad: Your Wealth Is Not A Tool To Buy Another Man’s Life – Seyi Law Blows Hot

Famous Nigerian comedian, Oluwaseyitan Aletile, professionally known as Seyi Law, has warned record label owners to desist from endangering the lives and careers of signees who opt out of their establishments.

The comedian claimed that some music executives have vowed that those who leave their establishments will never gain spotlight.

He further accused record label owners of forcing their signees into illicit lifestyles.

Seyilaw allegation is coming against the backdrop of the sudden death of former Marlian Music signee, Mohbad, who died on Tuesday, barely a year after his controversial split from the Naira Marley-owned record label.

Seyi Law insisted that Naira Marley must be held accountable for his deeds and also called on the Nigerian police to look into the matter.

Speaking via his X handle, Seyi Law wrote, “In life, we win some and lose some. Record label owners (infact senior colleagues in the entertainment business) must know when to let go. ‘I am leaving’ shouldn’t be a death sentence. Don’t make yourself the alpha and omega over anybody whose talent you were not the giver.

“Some of you have sworn that the talents that left you will never rise. You block them from radio, tv, and shows. You call the shots because you are mini gods. Nobody fit beg you. Ok o.

“In your gatherings, anyone who can’t smoke or drink is not man enough. Drugs everywhere. The young ones must blend in. People who have no business in entertainment are in control of young destinies because of cultism. Nobody hold una o.

“I remember when Ruggedman spoke about Naira Marley. Many celebrated the attack on him in London. Today, we are demanding accountability from Naira Marley. Police should do their work.

“Don’t kill another man to live because everybody will go one way or another. Your wealth isn’t a tool to buy another man’s life.”