Mohbad: Fame In Music Industry Does Not Last For More Than Two Years – OAP Nedu

On Air Personality (OAP), Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu Wazobia, has reacted to the death of fast-rising singer, Mohbad.

Recall that Mohbad died at the tender age of 27 on Tuesday.

Reacting to the deceased passing, Nedu lamented that the Nigerian music industry is very dark.

According to the comedian, the fame of most musicians in the entertainment industry does not exceed more than two years.

He opined that people often celebrate individuals when they are dead than when they are alive.

According to him,” This music industry is very, very dark. I have been in the industry for over 13 years. Everybody wants to become music artists, they want to be famous and rich, but fame in the industry doesn’t go beyond two years.

“Although there are some artistes that have special grace to reign up to 20 years. Those ones are called legends.

“It’s when you are popular that people will come around you and be celebrating you. But you see the one wey nobody go ever forget na RIP, rest in peace, including those who forgot to post your pictures on your birthday will never forget to post it for RIP. But las las for this live don’t do things for self appraisers, do them because you find fulfilment in doing it (sic).

“Now see our Wonderful brother Mohbad. Did you know that the EP he dropped and nobody downloaded, but after his death the song has become top three on Naija Apple Play. May God rest his soul.”