Luis Rubiales Makes First Court Appearance After Women’s World Cup Kiss

The embattled former Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales appeared in court earlier today, September 15, for the first time since he kissed Spanish female footballer Jenni Hermoso.

The kissing scandal which happened when the Spanish women were celebrating their 2023 Women’s World Cup win in Australia is now being treated as a criminal offense.

Recall that the scandal forced Luis Rubiales to resign as Spanish FA president days after FIFA suspended him temporarily over the kissing incident.

Despite his insistence that the kiss was consensual, state prosecutors have charged him to court with the approval of Jenni Hermoso.

Earlier today, the 46-year-old Luis Rubiales approached the federal court in Madrid to respond to allegations of coercion and sexual assault.

Judge Francisco de Jorge will hear the case behind closed doors. Afterward, the court will decide whether the case deserves to go on trial or not.

Following the acquittal of five men in a famous gang rape case in 2016, Spain’s left-wing government amended the nation’s consent laws over the following two years.

According to the “Only Yes is Yes” statute, a non-consensual kiss might be considered sexual assault, and if the case goes to trial and Mr. Rubiales is found guilty, he could face a fine or perhaps jail time.