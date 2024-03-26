Dani Carvajal Insists Spain Is Not Racist After Vinicius Junior’s Tears

Real Madrid football star, Dani Carvajal has stressed that Spain is not a racist country hours after his club teammate, Vinicius Junior cried for being targeted by racists in the country.

On Monday, March 25, Vinicius Junior made headlines when he shed uncontrollable tears after reporters bombarded him with questions concerning racism ahead of the Brazil vs Spain friendly game at 9:30 p.m. tonight, March 26.

Note that Vinicius Junior has had to fight at stadiums and sometimes walk off the pitch due to the racist chants directed at him while playing for Real Madrid.

The fact that he is about to face Spain’s national team at an international friendly game at the Santiago Bernabéu later tonight, has ignited the racism debate across the country.

Dani Carvajal who will play against Vinicius in the international friendly game stressed that Spain is very accommodating despite all the issues of racism the Brazilian winger has had to face in the country.

The Spanish footballer argued that it is a bunch of angry people who find their way into match venues that exhibit what he described as the “ugliest thing” in sports. Hence, he urged football authorities in Spain to prevent such groups of people from gaining access to stadiums.

“I don’t believe that Spain is a racist country, we have a very high level of integration,” Carvajal told reporters.

“I come from a humble neighborhood in Leganes, I grew up with kids from many nationalities without any problem, and I have friends with different skin colours.

“Unfortunately, there are people who go to football matches to release their anger and rage. It’s a shame.

“Hopefully, those kinds of people won’t be able to enter stadiums because it is the ugliest thing you see in sports.”