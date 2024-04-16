Kaka Reveals Why His Ex-Wife Ended Their Marriage

Brazil football legend, Kaka, has debunked claims that his ex-wife, Caroline Celico, divorced him because he was “too perfect” for her, days after the Brazilian model also refuted the claims.

Kaka who has retired from professional football since 2017 while playing for Major League Soccer club, Orlando City SC, made headlines this week when his ex-wife allegedly said the footballer’s perfect way of life forced their marriage to crash.

The footballer and Celico were childhood sweethearts as they started dating when they were teenagers before they decided to get married in 2005 while he was playing at AC Milan.

The marriage produced a boy and a girl before it crashed in 2015, a year after Kaka moved to the United States to play for Orlando City SC.

Since then, the 41-year-old footballer had not said anything about the failed marriage in public until his ex-wife’s viral comments.

In reaction to the comments, Kaka said on a podcast that his ex-wife decided to end the marriage because she was tired of being married, according to Spanish publication, Sport.

The retired Brazilian footballer said: “In 2015 I was married, and my wife at the time decided she didn’t want to be married anymore.

“She said, ‘I’m not happy and I attribute my unhappiness to marriage’.

“I was living in the United States, and she asked to go back to Brazil.

“Her words were, ‘I want to go back to Brazil, I want to live there and I don’t want to be married anymore’.”