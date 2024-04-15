Kaká’s Ex-Wife Refutes Claims Of Divorcing Footballer For Being ‘Perfect’

Advertisement

Caroline Celico, the ex-wife of Brazilian soccer legend, Ricardo Kaka, has denied reports that she left her husband because he was “too perfect” for her.

She said that she and Kaka mutually broke up and have been raising their two children together.

Kaka and Celico got married in December 2005 and had two children, Luca Celico Leite (born June 10, 2008) and Isabella Celico Leite (born April 23, 2011).

After 10 years of marriage, the couple divorced without revealing the reason. However, a fake quote attributed to Celico went viral on Sunday.

The statement read, “Kaka never betrayed me; he always treated me well, and he gave me a wonderful family, but I was not happy; something was missing. The problem was that he was too perfect for me.”

The statement has prompted widespread speculation among fans globally.

Some criticized her actions, while others suggest she may not have been content in the company of the 2007 Ballon d’Or winner.

However, Celico took to her Instagram story to refute the viral statement regarding her divorce from Kaká, dismissing it as both “false” and “fake,” while also addressing her future with her current husband, Eduardo Scarpa Julião.

She said, “For those who haven’t heard from me for a long time… or have never heard before.

“And are UNFORTUNATELY hearing some fake news and FAKE quotes. Let me update you:

“I got divorced almost 10 years ago, from those 14 years of relationship there are 2 lovely teenagers.

“It’s been almost 8 years. I am with my husband Eduardo, and we are having our first child next month.

“I have a lot of respect for my lifetime story, and I am very grateful for everything I have lived so far. My ex-husband and I found a healthy way to raise our children, and I’m so grateful for this.

“Please be welcome to my social media, which is a place I share about many subjects, such as family, work and spirituality, with a lot of respect and love.

“Thank you.”

The former AC Milan and Real Madrid midfielder, Kaká, remained a single father for nearly four years before marrying Brazilian model Carolina Dias.