World Cup-winner Jenni Hermoso Tells Court She Was Kissed Forcefully

Spain’s World Cup-winner Jenni Hermoso testified against the country’s former FA president Luis Rubiales in court earlier today, January 2.

Jenni Hermoso is trying to prove that the kiss Rubiales planted on her lips during the medals presentation ceremony after the 2023 Women’s World Cup final in Australia and New Zealand was “not consensual”.

During the said incident, Rubiales, who was then the Spanish FA president, held Hermoso’s head and kissed her on the lips after Spain’s 1-0 win over England in the Women’s World Cup final in Sydney on August 20, 2023.

Investigating judge Francisco de Jorge banned him from approaching Jenni Hermoso within 200 meters last September after prosecutors opened an investigation into the incident.

During her two-and-a-half-hour testimony earlier today, Hermoso, reportedly told the judge that the kiss was “unexpected and at no time consensual”.

She stated that she did not want to be kissed and that she felt like a “victim of an assault”. Note that in Spain, giving a kiss without consent could be construed as sexual assault.

On the other hand, Rubiales has always maintained that the kiss was a “consensual peck,” despite that, he was forced to resign as president of the Spanish Football Federation.

“All is in the hands of justice, that’s all I can say,” Jenni Hermoso told reporters after the court hearing.

The court is reviewing records, including security camera feeds, to decide whether to move forward with her criminal complaint of compulsion and sexual assault against the former FA president.