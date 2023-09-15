List Of Top Politicians, Elder Statesmen In Abeokuta For Alake’s 80th Birthday

Top politicians, elder statesmen, traditional rulers and government officials on Thursday stormed Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, to grace the occasion of the 80th birthday celebration of Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, Naija News reports.

Among notable dignitaries at the event are Nigeria’s former President – Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun and two former governors of the state, Chief Olusegun Osoba and Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

Naija News understands that President Bola Tinubu was represented at the event by Governor Abiodun.

Speaking, the Nigerian leader said the reign of Oba Gbadebo has witnessed an unwavering commitment to pursue the socio-economic development and prosperity of the people of Egba land and Nigeria in general.

Other politicians and government officials at the event include the deputy governor, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy, Wale Edun; the Senator representing Ogun Central at the Senate, Shuaib Salis Afolabi; the Senator representing Ogun West, Adeola Olamilekan; the Nigerian Ambassador to United Kingdom, Alhaji Sarafa Tunji Ishola as well as former CBN deputy governor, Tunde Lemo.

The royal fathers were led by the Chairman, Ogun State Traditional Council and the Akarigbo of Remo land, Oba Babatunde Ajayi.

They joined Oba Gbadebo and his wife, Olori Olatokunbo Gbadebo, on Thursday at a special thanksgiving service to commemorate the 80 years of the royal father held at Cathedral of St Peters, Ake, Abeokuta.