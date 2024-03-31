Bwala Calls Out Peter Obi For Not Sending Birthday Message To President Tinubu

Advertisement

A former spokesman of the defunct Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, has called out the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for ignoring President Bola Tinubu’s birthday.

Naija News reports that Bwala, in a post via his official X handle, on Saturday, wondered why Obi, who claimed to care a lot about Nigeria, refused to wish President Tinubu a happy birthday.

The former PDP chieftain suggests that Obi’s refusal to commemorate with the president was an indication that he could not be trusted to become the country’s president.

Bwala wrote, “It is so disappointing that a man like @PeterObi who claims to be a statesman and cares about Nigeria and its democratic ideals but couldn’t wish @officialABAT who is the president of the republic a happy birthday. How can such a person be trusted to be a president by example and unite Nigeria? Yes-daddy-politics Opportunism is not patriotism.”

Naija News recalls that President Tinubu, who turned 72 on Friday, had earlier announced that he would not be celebrating his birthday because of the country’s deteriorating economy.

However, prominent politicians, including Reno Omokri, former president Muhammadu Buhari and Mudashiru Obasa, among others, penned heartfelt messages to celebrate the president’s birthday.

Former President, Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, expressed his commitment to the success of the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

According to ex-presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, Buhari stated this in a telephone conversation with Tinubu during which he congratulated the president on his 72nd birthday.

Shehu said Buhari followed his public statement on Tinubu’s birthday with a telephone conversation.

The statement released reads, “In the course of the conversation, the former president said he was fully committed to the success of the APC administration under President Tinubu.

“In this regard, President Buhari prayed profusely for Tinubu’s success, saying that praying for a leader is imperative as his success and well-being are for the nation (everyone), adding that the accomplishments of the new administration must be seen as national achievements.”