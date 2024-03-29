‘I Stand With You’ – Buhari Tells Tinubu In Birthday Phone Call

Advertisement

Former President, Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, expressed his commitment to the success of the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

According to ex-presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, Buhari stated this in a telephone conversation with Tinubu during which he congratulated the president on his 72nd birthday.

Shehu said Buhari followed his public statement on Tinubu’s birthday with a telephone conversation.

The statement released reads, “In the course of the conversation, the former president said he was fully committed to the success of the APC administration under President Tinubu.

“In this regard, President Buhari prayed profusely for Tinubu’s success, saying that praying for a leader is imperative as his success and well-being are for the nation (everyone), adding that the accomplishments of the new administration must be seen as national achievements.”

Earlier, Buhari, in a post on his official X page, commended Tinubu for his “excellent leadership”.

He also prayed for good health for the president.

Buhari wrote, “Happy 72nd Birthday to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT.

“I commend you for your excellent leadership, and the sustained efforts to overcome the many problems of the country.

“My family and I pray to God that you remain healthy and happy and continue to work for the betterment of the country. Happy birthday to you, and many happy returns of the day!”

