‘Certain Conditions Must Be Met’ – Bobrisky To Intending Guest Of His Father’s Funeral

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has given any intending guest at his father’s funeral a condition to meet before making an appearance.

Naija News reported a month ago that the male ‘Barbie’ lost his father, Kunle Okuneye.

While details of the funeral arrangement of the late Okuneye are yet to be communicated, his son has given guests intending to attend the funeral a crucial condition to meet.

According to him, guests intending to attend the funeral must contribute a minimum of N200,000 in cash as a spraying gift, because her events are luxurious.

Bobrisky, who took to social media to make the announcement, said, “For those of you expressing interest in attending my father’s burial, there are certain conditions you must meet. You will need to contribute a minimum of 200,000 Naira as a spraying gift because, as you all know, my events are synonymous with luxury, abundant food, and drinks.”

Meanwhile, in preparation for the event, Bobrisky shared a video on Instagram where he is seen selecting a head tie (gele) for the burial. He emphasized his dedication to making the event a memorable and extravagant tribute to his late father.

During the initial funeral proceedings, a viral video showed a religious cleric (Alfa) advising Bobrisky against hosting an extravagant celebration for his late father.