IGP Gives Fresh Update On Search For Abducted NYSC Corps Members

The acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has given a fresh update concerning the search of eight kidnapped National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members.

Naija News recalls that about four weeks ago, eight corps members were abducted along a highway in Zamfara State on August 19.

The corps members were traveling from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, to Sokoto State en route to Zamfara State to participate in the mandatory national service.

However, four weeks after the incident, the police said it is still intensifying its efforts to secure the release of the victims.

The police boss stated this on Thursday while delivering his remarks at the meeting with strategic police managers and media briefing highlighting policies, breakthroughs, and achievements of the Nigeria Police Force in the last five weeks.

Egbetokun, who pledged to secure the safety and well-being of all citizens, particularly young NYSC members, said the release of the corps members remained of utmost importance to the Force.

He said, “We are firm in our commitment to intensify our efforts at ensuring the safe rescue of these abducted Corp Members and all others still in captivity of criminal gangs in any part of the country.

“Currently, we are actively engaged in the sharing and analysing intelligence gathered thus far while also exploring collaborative efforts with security agencies to secure the unconditional release of these individuals as swiftly as possible without harm.

“It is imperative to note that rescue operations generally demand a careful, tactical, and deliberate approach, conducted with the utmost caution to avoid unintended harm to the victims.”