I Might Have Stayed In My Marriage If I Had A Kid – Toke Makinwa

Popular celebrity and media personality, Toke Makinwa has disclosed that she might not have divorced her ex-husband, Maje Ayida if they had a child together.

Naija News recalls that Toke separated from Ayida in 2015 after discovering that he had impregnated his ex-girlfriend.

Speaking during her latest episode of her podcast, TokeMoments, the thespian revealed that she might have stuck to her ex if she had a child.

She explained that because she went through the trauma of losing both her parent, she would not want her children to have the same experience.

She said, “A lot of women stay in unhealthy marriages for the children. For the longest you hear so many women say things like, ‘the marriage is done but I only stay for my kids.’

“And I’m going to be honest here, if I have had a kid while I was married, I may have been one of those women. Because I also had the trauma of losing both parents at the age of 8. I mean, I was adopted. I have a great life which I’m thankful for but there were times that I wondered what life could have possibly been like if that hadn’t happened.

“So, for the sake of my children, I may have had to compromise just because I wanted them to have mum and dad. I may have been one of these women. So, I’m not even judging anyone right here.”