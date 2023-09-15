I Am Not Responsible – Sam Larry Breaks Silence On Mohbad’s Death

Embattled socialite and ally to Nigerian singer Naira Marley, Sam Larry, who was fingered to be allegedly involved in the death of late musician, Mohbad has denied the allegations.

Recall, the show promoter was accused of oppressing and had on various encounters assaulted the deceased when he was alive which ultimately took a toll on him.

Larry was also alleged to have influenced show promoters to deprive the singer of opportunities after leaving Marlian Record.

Reacting to the allegations, Sam Larry, via a video shared on Instagram, spoke in Yoruba language saying he was not responsibe for the death of Mohbad.

He added that he loved the singer when he was alive and will do him no harm.

He said: “Mohbad is my brother, I like him. When he was signed to Marlian Records, he knew I loved him so much. Even his wife knows, everyone knows I love Mohbad.

He added, “Everywhere I go, whether it is Kenya or Dubai, I will call him so that we can go together, I will pay Marlian Records for a show and we will go together.

“So, if we are at loggerheads, it does not mean it would be deadly, I cannot kill Mohbad, I love him so much.

“God sees my heart, I love him, I cannot kill him, I do not know anything about the cause of his death.”

Zlatan is my witness…

The show promoter futhered, “In the video that showed him and Zlatan sitting in a wheelchair, Zlatan is my witness, you can call Zlatan to ask him if I laid my hands on Mohbad.

“In the video of him in a club, it was his friend I was having a conversation with. If you watch the video, you will see a few bouncers begging Mohbad to stop the argument because Sam Larry had started settling the crisis. They asked him to desist from it because it was not his concern.”