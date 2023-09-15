‘French Ambassador Held Hostage In Niger’

Coup leaders in Niger Republic have held hostage the French ambassador to Niger and other French diplomats at the French embassy.

This was disclosed by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron on Friday.

He was speaking to journalists during a visit to the Côte D’Or region in France on Friday.

Macron said that “food was prevented from being delivered” to the embassy in Niamey.

He added that the ambassador was “eating military rations.”

Macron further stated, “The ambassador, Sylvain Itte, cannot go out, he is persona non grata and he is being refused food.

“As we speak, we have an ambassador and diplomatic staff who are literally being held hostage in the French embassy.

“They are preventing food deliveries, he is eating military rations.”

The military coup leader after taking over power from the democratically elected President, Mohamed Bazoum, asked Itte to leave the country.

The coup leaders later revoked his visa and instructed police to expel him.

France in response to the directive said the they do not recognise the authority of the junta.