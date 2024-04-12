Russian Military Trainers, Weapons Arrive In Niger Republic

Advertisement

Russia has dispatched military trainers, air defence systems, and additional equipment to Niger Republic as part of efforts to strengthen security collaboration.

According to Niger state television RTN, military instructors and personnel from Russia’s defence ministry arrived in Niger on Wednesday, highlighting a deepening of ties between the West African nation and Moscow, mirroring its junta-led neighbours.

In a Thursday broadcast, RTN aired footage featuring a military cargo plane unloading equipment, with military personnel observing the scene.

The report highlighted that this deployment came after a recent agreement between Niger’s junta and Russian President Vladimir Putin, intended to enhance cooperation.

A man in camouflage uniform, identified as one of the instructors, said, “We are here to train the Nigerien army and to develop military cooperation between Russia and Niger.”

The deployment of Russian instructors ensued after Niger’s mid-March decision to annul its military agreement with the United States, which permitted Pentagon personnel to conduct operations from two bases, including a drone base built at a cost exceeding $100 million.

Following this, the Pentagon disclosed that U.S. officials had expressed concerns to Niger regarding its potential alignment with Russia before the junta terminated the agreement overseeing approximately 1,000 U.S. military personnel in the country.