Tinubu Govt Stops Road Construction From Nigeria To Niger Border

The Bola Tinubu-led Government has stopped the road construction from Biu-Kanga-Gaya to the border of Niger Republic costing about 158 billion Naira.

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, disclosed this shortly after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held on Monday at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja.

Umahi also said the FEC approved the construction of 28 roads and bridges across the country worth over 1.2 trillion Naira.

He said the projects were approved by FEC having gone through the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) and Certificates of No Objection secured.

The minister also said FEC approved the construction of the Buruku bridge across Katsina Ala River in Benue State worth over 83.7 billion Naira while approval was given for the construction of 91.432 roads at Saki in Oyo State worth 144 billion Naira.

Recall that on February 26, 2020, the Muhammadu Buhari government approved N29.2 billion for the construction of two roads linking two Northern states to the border of Niger Republic.

The former Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, said the approval was the fallout of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) he presented to the council for the construction of a 46-kilometre road from Balle in Sokoto State to Niger Republic border at the cost of N9.5 billion.

Briefing journalists after the weekly FEC meeting in the State House, the former Governor of Lagos State said the contract would be executed within a period of 24 months.

Fashola also said the council approved another N19.7 billion for the construction of phase II of the project, which he described as a 50-kilometre road project from Kunia in Jigawa State to the Niger Republic border.