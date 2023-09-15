FCT Minister, Wike Presents 10 Vehicles To Chiefs

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike on Friday presented ten vehicles to third-class chiefs.

Naija News learnt that Wike while speaking in Abuja on Friday also promised to improve the welfare of traditional leaders.

The third-class chiefs were from Gomani, Yaba, Bwari, Pai, Garki, Jiwa, Wako, Rubochi, Gwagwalada, and Zuba chiefdoms.

Wike explained, while handing over the Nissan Semi SUV keys to the traditional rulers in Abuja, that the gesture was part of the government’s efforts to ease the mobility of the traditional leaders.

The Minister said, “Part of that is mobility. I can’t see how traditional rulers will be boarding taxis or entering public transportation. That is unacceptable.

“President Bola Tinubu has directed that that should not be allowed to continue. He has asked that we do everything possible to make it convenient and easy for you to do your assignment.”

According to Wike, every stakeholder has a role to play, including traditional rulers in the Renewed agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

He added, “You know your communities better than anybody; you know the people within your communities, so you will be able to identify those who look like strangers.

“No agency will perform its function without the support of traditional rulers, and we believe that we must partner together to achieve the fight against insecurity.

“So, today, we are going to hand over 10 vehicles to you to please help in supporting the government to fight insecurity in your domain. Be sure that we are going to work together.

“If we don’t work together, we will not achieve results because everybody is important in the fight against insecurity.”