‘APC Desperate To Destroy PDP, NNPP, Labour Party, Other Opposition Parties’

The Labour Party has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of desperately trying to destroy opposition parties using contrived crisis in order to pave the way to grow its numbers.

Speaking in an interview with Vanguard on Thursday, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, stated that Nigerians will resist attempts by the ruling APC to force Nigeria into becoming a one-party state.

Ifoh said, “It is unfortunate that the APC benefited from a substantially free and fair election in 2015 has progressively destroyed the credibility of substantive elections since it took power.

“We are aware of their schemings using some of our expelled members to try to cause chaos, frustrate our pending court case, destroy our party, and collapse our structures into the APC.

“We are happy to report that Nigerians have seen through all of these schemes and are determined now more than ever before to remain committed to the ideals of a new Nigeria is possible which the Labour Party and our Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, stand for.

“Nigerians have never had it so bad. We have a ruling party which has clearly demonstrated a lack of capacity to tackle Nigeria’s myriad of problems.

“A party that has brought nothing but pain and misery on the generality of Nigerians albeit with a stolen mandate.

“We remain optimistic that the Supreme Court will look at the facts of our case and give a judgment in favour of justice and the future of our country and its democracy.”