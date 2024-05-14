LP Reacts As Peter Obi Meets Atiku, Saraki, Lamido In Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) has reacted to the meeting between its 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and some chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Recall that Obi held a closed-door meeting with the former Vice President and the 2023 PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in Abuja on Monday.

Obi also met separately with a former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

In a chat with The Punch on Monday, the LP National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, said the party was in support of the meeting, and that it was timely.

Ifoh stated that the meeting was that of like-minded individuals who believe there is a need for better leadership in the nation.

The LP spokesman also disclosed that additional meetings had been scheduled to occur ahead of the 2027 general election.

He said Nigeria is facing difficult times under the APC administration, which seems directionless for the past twelve months.

He said: “Yes, it was a meeting of like-minded individuals who believe there is a need for better leadership in our nation. They are people who see that Nigerians are suffering, not receiving what they bargained for, and observe corruption persisting in high places while Nigeria’s resources are mismanaged.

“They believe it’s the right time to unite and take action to address the challenges facing Nigeria today. Despite the government being barely a year old, Nigeria is facing difficult times under the APC administration, which seems directionless.

“This meeting is just the beginning; there will be further interactions and gatherings with other individuals. Together, they will brainstorm on how to rescue the nation. The party is fully aware of the meeting and is committed to working hard to achieve something significant for our country.”