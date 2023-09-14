Wife Of Popular Nigerian Actor Is Dead

Popular Nollywood actor, producer and screenwriter, Lekan Olatunji, has lost his wife to the cold hands of death.

Naija News reports that Nigerian journalist, Temilola Sobola, on Thursday took to her official Instagram page to announce the sad news.

She wrote: “It is so sad to announce that Actor Lekan Olatunji just lost his wife to the cold hands of death. May God comfort him in this trying period, and May her soul Rest In Perfect Peace”

The cause of her death was not immediately made known to the public.

Actress Cindy Amadi Dies

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Cindy Amadi, who played Adaora in Nigerian lesbian movie Ife, is dead.

It will be recalled that the movie producers on Thursday confirmed Amadi’s demise through a statement released on the Instagram account.

According to the producers, the mother of one brought her magic to the set and changed their lives forever.

The statement said, “We are greatly, deeply, and unbelievably saddened to learn about the passing of Cindy Amadi, who played Adaora in #ìféthemovie.