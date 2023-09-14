Soludo’s Daughter, Adaora Stirs Reactions After Sharing Her Reason For Leaving Nigeria

The daughter of Anambra state governor, Charles Soludo, Adaora has caused a stir on social media after sharing her reason for leaving Nigeria.

This comes after Adaora participated in a viral thread inquiring from Nigerians who left the country, the reason for their action.

In response, Adaora said the reforms initiated by her father, brought about death threats from some persons, which made her relocate abroad.

Recall that Soludo was appointed the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria in 2004 by former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Soludo, in July 2004, increased the minimum capital for banks in Nigeria from N2 billion to N25 billion and gave them until the end of 2005.

This caused a lot of ripples in the sector.

The post also elicited mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media.

How Nigerians Reacted:

Gorha wrote: “This same papa wey dey show anambra people shege…crawl back to you hiding spot nne.”



mopharsa wrote: “E no get the time they no go catch una … especially now wey him be governor.”

turlash_bakes wrote: “ok understood 😂😂😂 but sanusi was the best cbn govt for me.”

The SURGE wrote: “You mean after he destroyed our banking system and economy that was reformed by Sanusi? Same over sabi and busybody man, I too know, has always been with Soludo through out his career Envy and Jealous, from Obasanjo Government to Jonathan and to Peter Obi, A Chameleon never changes his color.”