‘Labour Party Chieftain Beheaded In Abia, Head Taken Away’

A chieftain of the Abia State chapter of the Labour Party (LP), Maduka Zachary, also known as ‘Power Zac’, has been reportedly beheaded in his house.

Naija News understands that Zachary during the 2023 elections was the Campaign Director of the party in Uturu, Isuikwuato Local Government Area of the state.

He was also the Campaign Director of the member representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Amobi Ogah.

The late Zachary was also the home branch Chairman of Uturu Union.

It was reported that the LP chieftain was slaughtered in his Uturu country home by his yet-to-be identified assailants who reportedly took away his head.

According to Vanguard, the victim was part of the local security team combating the rising insecurity in Uturu.

At the time of filing this report, the state police command is yet to release a statement on the incident.

The Chairman of the Labour Party in Abia State, Ceekay Igara confirmed the development to Vanguard.

He said that he had spoken with the LP Local Government Chairman in the area who also confirmed it to him.

Igara said, “I have spoken with the Chairman of our party in the LGA and he confirmed it. He said it might not be unconnected with insecurity because the man was strong in the fight against insecurity and cultism in that region.”

The incident, according to him, occurred Tuesday night.

Killer Of Dorathy Jonathan In Southern Kaduna Arrested

In other news, the killer of one Mrs Dorathy Jonathan, a resident in the Southern Kaduna area of Kaduna State, has been apprehended.

The Nigerian Army confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday evening.

Naija News learnt that Jonathan was allegedly murdered by the suspect on Friday, 1 September 2023, while she was fetching firewood at Afana village in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of the State.

The murderer, Lot Dauda, however, has acknowledged committing the heinous crime alongside an accomplice (name withheld) now at large.