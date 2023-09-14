Former Governorship Candidate Becomes Special Adviser To Governor Oborevwori Of Delta State

A former governorship candidate on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Goodnews Agbi has been appointed as one of the special advisers to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State.

Naija News understands Agbi who was the 2023 guber candidate of the NNPP was sworn in yesterday along with 8 other special advisers appointed by the Governor.

Speaking during their swearing-in ceremony, the Delta State Governor charged them to work with his administration in breaking new grounds in infrastructural development, inclusive economic growth, and sustainable development in the state.

He added that the appointment of the new special advisers was part of efforts towards building a strong team of technocrats and policy experts for the implementation of his administration’s policies and programmes.

Apart from Agbi, others sworn in as special advisers were; Hon. Charles Oniyere; Mr. Michael Ogboru; Chief Ebikeme Clark; Chief Sylvester Oromoni, Hon. Shadrach Rapu, Dr. Donald Peterson, Hon. Peter Uviejitobor and Chief Nathaniel Igbani.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu Swears In 2nd Term Commissioners, Special Advisers

In a similar development, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday swore in his cabinet members to work with him for his second term in office.

Naija News reports the cabinet members, 37 in number, were sworn in at a ceremony held at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium in Alausa, Ikeja after their screening and confirmation by the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Some of the dignitaries that attended the event include the Minister of Solid Mineral Development, Dele Alake.

Addressing the new commissioners and special advisers, Governor Sanwo-Olu charged them to ensure that they discharge their duties with all diligence. He charged them to engage collaboratively and work together to build on the successes of the incumbent administration’s first four years in office.

The Governor also urged the Commissioners and Special Advisers to do their best to surpass the expectations of Lagos residents.