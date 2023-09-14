Deeper Life Pastor Resigns Over Kumuyi’s Support Of Tinubu’s Administration

A pastor of Deeper Life Bible Church, 84, Nnobi Road, Nnewi, Anambra State, Ogueze Venitius Chinyerugo, has resigned as the district pastor of the church on account of the apparent support of the general superintendent and head of the church, William Kumuyi, for the government of President Bola Tinubu,

Naija News recalls that Kumuyi had urged Nigerians to forget about the past and accept Tinubu’s administration.

However, the statement was greeted with various backlash from opposing parties.

Speaking via a letter dated August 23, 2023, Chinyerugo said he was resigning from his pastoral assignment following the viral video of Kumuyi delving into politics by supporting Tinubu’s administration.

In the letter addressed to the regional overseer, Deeper Life Bible Church, Chinyerugo stated that Kumuyi had made a grave mistake by making such a comment

The clergyman lamented that he felt humiliated and disappointed after watching the video clip.

The letter reads in part, “I write this note with great burden, bearing in mind its far-reaching spiritual implications.

“I feel that our father in the Lord and our general superintendent, Dr WF Kumuyi, have made a costly mistake and there is no way for me to effectively convey my mind to him than resigning as the pastor of the above district, effective from today, the 23rd of August, 2023.

“My decision was taken after watching the video, which I forwarded to you, where he advised Nigerians to support the government and the ministers, because, according to him, they will perform, especially going by their antecedents.

“Honestly, I was devastated and felt terrible, humiliated and disappointed after watching the clip. For the records, I became born-again on April 10, 1984, as an undergraduate under the Christian Union, and later in that year I joined Deeper Life, after months of searching for a church that reflects the Bible. Why not? I could not have left the world only to fool myself and surrender myself again to be deceived. I have not been disappointed since I joined the church.

“God has so graciously used the pastor to mould my Christian life and, of course, the life of many others. He has also, by words and conduct, taught us to mind the kingdom business and to refrain from dabbling into political matters. He had exemplified this teaching for several decades by steering clear of political controversies, until lately.

“Most debilitating was his visit in 2019 to the President of Nigeria then, Muhammadu Buhari, at a time when Nigerians, Christians, pagans, Muslims and atheists, were wishing and praying for him to exit. While Nigerians with their short memories are trying to forget that visit blunder to such an insensitive leader, a tribal and religious bigot, our pastor has committed another terrible blunder.

“He has recommended this present administration, in which every detail about the administration is antithetical to the pastors’s preaching.”