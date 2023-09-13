Video: How Burna Boy Reacted When He Found Out Mohbad Had Died

A video making the rounds on social media has shown how Afrobeats superstar, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, reacted when he found out that Mohbad was dead.

Naija News recalls that Mohbad had passed on at age 27 on Tuesday.

Music executive Ovie shared the sad news on his X, formerly known as Twitter. On Tuesday evening.

He wrote, “Confirmed. MohBad is dead. Sad, sad day.”

He was formerly signed to Naira Marley’s “Marlian Records” and left the label in 2022.

He was best known for his hit singles Ponmo, Feel Good, and KPK (Ko Por Ke) with Rexxie which was nominated 3 times for The Headies Awards 2022.

However, Burna Boy was unaware that his college had passed on, and only found out about the unfortunate incident on Instagram Live when his fans kept writing ‘Rest in peace Mohbad’

He called the attention of those who were with him and expressed shock at Mohbad’s passing.

Watch the video below,

However, details of Mohbad’s death are still sketchy as of the time of this report.

Mohbad was born on June 6, 1998, and had in the past reportedly wanted to commit suicide, according to his colleague Akinbiyi Abiola better known as Bella Shmurda.