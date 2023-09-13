Tinubu Has Shown Capacity To Be A Good President – Adeyeye

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Dayo Adeyeye, has commended President Bola Tinubu for the achievements made in his first 100 days in office.

The former Minister of State for Works said the president announced the removal of fuel subsidy which has affected the country’s economy in the worst manner possible and also introduced some good reforms.

Adeyeye, who is the National Coordinator of South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), stated that President Tinubu has demonstrated the capacity to lead the nation in his first 100 days in office.

He stated this in Osogbo on Tuesday at the distribution of bags of rice donated by SWAGA to Osun residents to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

According to him, before the presidential election, the group had told Nigerians to support Tinubu, as he possessed the right attributes of the kind of leader Nigeria needed to turn out its fortune.

He, however, said after 100 days in office, there was no reason for regret, adding that the fortune of the country would further improve in the distant future under Tinubu’s watch.

He said, “In the last 100 days, Tinubu has demonstrated tremendous capacity for leadership. He (Tinubu) said in India that Nigeria has human resources, but we lack leadership but he has come to offer himself.

“In the last 100 days, he came in and announced stoppage of paying fuel subsidy which was a huge scam organised by the state that has affected the economy of Nigeria in the worst manner possible. He stopped that. we are seeing the result of that. We can see that we have been making other countries rich. This decision is attracting foreign investors.

“I believe that in the next few months, we will see more good on the reforms that Asiwaju has put in place.”