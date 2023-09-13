Politicians Behind Disaffection Between Akeredolu And Aiyedatiwa – APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Stephen Adeyeri, has accused politicians in the state of being behind the rift between Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Adeyeri stated this in a statement signed by him on Tuesday while reacting to reports that the relationship between Akeredolu and his deputy had become strained.

He stated that the rumours circulating regarding the strained relationship between Governor Akeredolu and his deputy are entirely false and baseless.

The APC chieftain called on those behind the discord between the two leaders should stop immediately in order not to hinder the development of the state.

Adeyeri noted that some politicians are bent on disrupting politics in the state and urged the people of the state to shun rumours

He said, “I would like to clarify that the rumours circulating regarding the relationship between Governor Akeredolu and his Deputy Aiyedatiwa are entirely false and baseless.

“Both individuals maintain a professional and healthy working relationship, focused on serving the best interests of the people of our state. Any claims suggesting otherwise are mere speculation and should not be taken seriously.

“Some vested interests and politicians are needlessly causing disaffection and stoking hatred because of abysmal reasons best known to them.

“Governor Akeredolu is a man of peace who represents the true Omoluabi, while Aiyedatiwa is also a gentleman with a calm spirit.

“The Akeredolu-led administration remains committed to the well-being and progress of our state, and we encourage responsible reporting and fact-checking in all matters.”