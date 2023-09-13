I Tried My Best To Make Him Stay – Mohbad’s Long Time Girlfriend Breaks Silence On Singer’s Sudden Death

The longtime lover and baby mama of the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad has finally spoken up about the singer’s death.

Mohbad was confirmed dead on Tuesday, September 12th at age 27.

Reacting to her lover’s sudden death in an Instagram post on Wednesday, the late singer’s girlfriend with the username, c33 said she did her best to make him stay, adding that they had so many plans together.

She wrote: “Our love story was a different one, we fought really hard to be here. Aaaah i don’t wish this type of pain on anyone. We had so many plans, two responsibilities has now become one, you were my ride or die.

“I tried my best to make you stay, Ikkerioluwa..aaaaah i repeat i dont wish this type of pain on anyone. You made pregnancy so easy for me.

“You dont play no jokes when it comes to me, this is what you used to pay me back after 10years if been with you, IIerioluwa joorr shanu mii. Liam is just five months today.. where do i start from? Somebody should help me i can’t do this alone.”

The singer who died on Tuesday was nominated for Best Street Hip-Hop Artiste at the recently concluded 16th Headies awards for his song ‘Peace’.