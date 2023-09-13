Cute Abiola Reveals Mohbad Plans For Friday Before Sudden Death

Nigerian comedian, Abdulgafar Ahmad popularly known as Cute Abiola, has taken to social media to disclose the plans late singer, Mohbad had for Friday before his sudden death.

The fast-rising singer was confirmed dead on Tuesday, Naija News had reported.

Reacting to the death, Cute Abiola via his Instagram stories on Wednesday disclosed that the late singer had wanted to buy himself, a new Range Rover Velar.

Sharing a recent voice note of the late singer, Abiola captioned the post: “Na this Friday you wan go buy new Range Rover Velar oooo! Yes this coming Friday! For God sake, God who are we to question you. Imole noooooooo!”

Olamide also mourned the 27-year-old, singer, “D*mn! Mohbad,” the YBNL boss wrote on X former known as Twitter.

Davido via his Instagram stories shared a photo of his colleague and a candle emoji.

Singer Fireboy DML also took to his Instagram stories to mourn the singer; “Rest easy, Mohbad. May your soul find peace,” he wrote.

Dancer Poco Lee, via his Instagram Story, shared a video of Mohbad performing. “Rest easy champ,” he wrote.