Olamide, MI, Fans React To Mohbad’s Sudden Death

Nigerians, including top rappers such as, Olamide, MI Abaga have taken to social media to react to the sudden death of popular artiste, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Alabama aka MohBad.

Naija News reports that the former Marlian record signee reportedly died on Tuesday at the age of 27.

Music executive Ovie announced the sad news on his verified X page on Tuesday evening.

“Confirmed. MohBad is dead. Sad, sad day,” he posted.

Reacting to the Mohbad’s demise, Olamide took to his X account to mourn the singer.

He wrote, “Damn, Mohbad.”

MI expressed disbelieve saying,”Hope this Mohbad gist isn’t true..”

Fans of the singers also mourned his sudden demise.

One @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 wrote: “Just last night on a Twitter Space, @ExcelJoab was speaking of how gifted a rapper Mohbad is. Hours later, we have to refer to the young artiste in past tense? Life! Death!!”

Frank Edoho wrote: “For the age of 27, his voice was too rich and mature. So depressing! Rest in Peace, Mohbad.”