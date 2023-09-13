Cute Abiola, Kogbagidi Escape Attack At Mohbad’s Burial, Flee On Okada (Video)

Popular skitmaker Cute Abiola alongside music promoters Kogbagidi and OGB Recent on Wednesday fled the burial ceremony of late singer Mohbad.

Naija News reports that the skitmaker, who earlier mourned Mohbad, was in attendance at his funeral with some of his colleagues, Kogbagidi and OGB Recent.

OGB Recent also took to his social media to share a photo of them at the late 27-year-old’s gravesite, praying that his soul rests in peace.

“Goodnight MOHBAD MY BROTHER. May your soul Rest In Peace IMOLE,” he wrote.

However, in a video making rounds on social media, Cute Abiola and the others were chased out of the singer’s burial by boys after facing series of harassment.

The skitmaker could be seen fleeing the scene on bikes, leaving their cars behind.

Watch video below:

Mohbad was confirmed dead on Tuesday.

He was nominated for Best Street Hip-Hop Artiste at the recently concluded 16th Headies Awards for his song ‘Peace’.

The ‘Feel Good’ singer had a son with his long time girlfriend Omowunmi.