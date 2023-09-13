APC Plotting To Disrupt Tribunal Judgement – Nasarawa PDP Alleges

The Nasarawa State Chapter of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has alleged that the All Progressive Congress (APC) is conniving with government officials in the state to disrupt tomorrow, Thursday’s governorship election Tribunal sitting.

The party asserted that the APC was planning to make it difficult for the tribunal to sit and hear the closing arguments of counsel representing both parties in the ongoing court case.

The PDP’s State chairman Hon. Francis Orogu, disclosed this while addressing journalists in Lafia, the state capital on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

According to him, the plan was to create unnecessary tension with the impression that the state was not safe.

“The attention of the party has drawn to mischief by organizing crises with intent to disrupt the governorship election petition tribunal from doing their job in Lafia the state capital.

“It is being said that the plan are being hatched at a farm of one of the government officials around Akwanga local government area.

”As a responsible partner, we wish to call on security agencies, including police, civil defense, amongst others to take necessary steps in order to forestall any unrest on Thursday 14 September 2023 in Lafia,” Indepedent quoted the PDP chairman saying.

Orogu admonished the masterminds of the plan to desist, saying that Nasarawa State is enjoying some relatively peaceful and it should allow to remain.

He also called on the PDP citizens, and party supporters to be vigilant and report to the authorities any person plotting to cause mayhem or any form of upheaval in the state.

Government Reacts

The State Government has, however, reacted to the claims, maintaining that peace and respect for the rule of law has remained key to the incumbent administration.

Naija News learnt that Senior Special Assistant to Governor Abdullahi Sule on Public Affairs, Peter Ahemba, stated this in a separate statement on Wednesday.

According to him, no official of the state government will ever plot anything of such.

“Ironically it is the PDP that has been disrupting Tribunal settings and causing unnecessary tension through its paid agents to carryout protests at the premises of the Tribunal and other locations in the state,” the governor’s aide stated.

He called on the members of the public to disregard the allegation.