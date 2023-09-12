‘Why Wike Is Bold Enough To Call For Atiku’s Suspension’

Following heightened calls for the suspension of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, supporters of the Vice President have described the demand as “baseless and unreasonable.”

It was gathered that the immediate-past Rivers State Governor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, is allegedly plotting with some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) to establish his grip on the party.

Naija News recalls that Wike had called on the NWC to suspend Atiku and Senator Aminu Tambuwal, a former Sokoto State governor and Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign.

Wike said: “I am calling on the NWC to, as a matter of urgency, suspend the presidential candidate of the party; suspend Aminu Tambuwal; and Sule Lamido, former Jigawa State governor.”

The former governor, who worked for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election, said that his position was based on the fact that “the party was fighting against the will of Nigerians.”

He asked: “Is the party not against Nigerians? Who is superior? Is the party superior to Nigerians? There is a constitution. But because you think you have the power, you don’t want to follow the constitution.”

Shedding light on the call to suspend Atiku, a top-ranking PDP member, revealed that Wike’s boldness stemmed from the support he was getting from his allies within the party, especially members of the NWC.

The source disclosed that some senior NWC members were working with Wike to expand his tentacles in the party and frustrate Atiku and his men.

“Do not forget that Wike was instrumental to the emergence of many of them, and he is still working with them. It was Wike who unilaterally sacked the Uche Secondus-led NWC and installed the current one because he wanted to get the presidential ticket of PDP. So, it will be difficult to get him out of the party,” the source told The Guardian.